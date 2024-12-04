Dollar Tree (DLTR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported revenue of $7.56 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +4.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Enterprise - Same-Store Sales : 1.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: 1.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales : 1.9% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: 1.9% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales : 1.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 1.8% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 78.3 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 76.19 Msq ft.

: 78.3 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 76.19 Msq ft. Total - Selling Square Footage : 137.3 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 135.15 Msq ft.

: 137.3 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 135.15 Msq ft. Total - Number of stores : 16,590 compared to the 16,511 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 16,590 compared to the 16,511 average estimate based on six analysts. Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage : 59 Msq ft compared to the 58.96 Msq ft average estimate based on six analysts.

: 59 Msq ft compared to the 58.96 Msq ft average estimate based on six analysts. Family Dollar - Ending stores : 7,722 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7,761.

: 7,722 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7,761. Net Sales- Dollar Tree : $4.34 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $4.34 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Net Sales- Family Dollar : $3.22 billion versus $3.19 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $3.22 billion versus $3.19 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Total net sales : $7.56 billion versus $7.46 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $7.56 billion versus $7.46 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Other revenue: $6.50 million versus $6.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

