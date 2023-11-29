Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported $7.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.4 billion, representing a surprise of -1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales : 5.4% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 5.4% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on nine analysts. Enterprise - Same-Store Sales : 3.9% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 3.9% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on nine analysts. Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales : 2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.

: 2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 4.6%. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 71.9 Msq ft versus 71.7 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.

: 71.9 Msq ft versus 71.7 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average. Family Dollar - Ending stores : 8,350 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,381.

: 8,350 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,381. Dollar Tree - Ending stores : 8,272 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,264.

: 8,272 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,264. Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage : 63.4 Msq ft versus 63.36 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.

: 63.4 Msq ft versus 63.36 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average. Total - Number of stores : 16,622 versus 16,644 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 16,622 versus 16,644 estimated by six analysts on average. Net Sales- Dollar Tree : $4 billion versus $4.02 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $4 billion versus $4.02 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Net Sales- Family Dollar : $3.31 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $3.31 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Total net sales : $7.31 billion versus $7.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $7.31 billion versus $7.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Other revenue: $5.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.7%.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

