Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported revenue of $4.57 billion, down 38.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +102.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Dollar Tree - Same-Store Net Sales : 6.5% versus 5% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 6.5% versus 5% estimated by eight analysts on average. Dollar Tree - Ending stores : 9,148 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9,109.

: 9,148 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9,109. Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage : 81.20 Msq ft compared to the 80.22 Msq ft average estimate based on six analysts.

: 81.20 Msq ft compared to the 80.22 Msq ft average estimate based on six analysts. Dollar Tree - Beginning stores : 9,016 compared to the 9,016 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 9,016 compared to the 9,016 average estimate based on five analysts. Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed : 10 compared to the 13 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 10 compared to the 13 average estimate based on five analysts. Dollar Tree - New stores : 106 compared to the 96 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 106 compared to the 96 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Net sales : $4.57 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.1%.

: $4.57 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.1%. Revenues- Other revenue : $3.6 million compared to the $3.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41% year over year.

: $3.6 million compared to the $3.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41% year over year. Operating income (loss)- Corporate, support and Other : $-136 million compared to the $-172.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $-136 million compared to the $-172.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree: $367 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $327.32 million.

Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

