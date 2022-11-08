Dollar Tree (DLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $161.09, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 13.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar Tree as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, up 6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $28.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.52% and +6.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Dollar Tree currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar Tree has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.99 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.16, which means Dollar Tree is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

