Dollar Tree (DLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $164.90, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 4.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar Tree as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.74 billion, up 4.05% from the year-ago period.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $27.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.38% and +5.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dollar Tree is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.35.

Meanwhile, DLTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

