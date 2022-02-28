Dollar Tree (DLTR) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Dollar Tree (DLTR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, DLTR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, DLTR has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DLTR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch DLTR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

