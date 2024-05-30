Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $114.79, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.

The discount retailer's stock has dropped by 3.99% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.43, showcasing a 2.72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.63 billion, showing a 4.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $31.37 billion, indicating changes of +16.81% and +2.49%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.55% decrease. Dollar Tree is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dollar Tree is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.24, so one might conclude that Dollar Tree is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

