Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $140.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 0.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 12.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Dollar Tree will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.83 billion, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $28.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.34% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dollar Tree is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Dollar Tree's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.55.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



