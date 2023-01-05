Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $142.56, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had lost 3.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Dollar Tree will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.59 billion, up 7.27% from the year-ago period.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $28.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.97% and +7.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dollar Tree is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar Tree has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.43.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

