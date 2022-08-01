Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $166.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 5.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

Dollar Tree will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.77 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $28.08 billion, which would represent changes of +40.52% and +6.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dollar Tree is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Dollar Tree's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.29, so we one might conclude that Dollar Tree is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

