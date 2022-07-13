Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $165.94, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 5.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dollar Tree as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 27.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.77 billion, up 6.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $28.08 billion, which would represent changes of +40.52% and +6.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Dollar Tree is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Dollar Tree's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.14, which means Dollar Tree is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

