Dollar Tree (DLTR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $68.20, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 8.15% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.45 billion, up 1.88% from the prior-year quarter.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.33 per share and revenue of $30.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.51% and +0.34%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dollar Tree presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Dollar Tree is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.83 of its industry.

Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 2.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.