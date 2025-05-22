Dollar Tree (DLTR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reached $89.97, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 6.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.42% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.17, showcasing a 18.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.53 billion, indicating a 40.55% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.19 per share and a revenue of $18.92 billion, signifying shifts of +1.76% and -38.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Dollar Tree is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.

We can additionally observe that DLTR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

