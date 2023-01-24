Dollar Tree CEO Witynski to step down

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Mike Witynski was stepping down from his role.

The company said Executive Chairman Rick Dreiling will take on the CEO's position, effective Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

