Dollar Tree Buys 1.25 Mln Sq. Ft. Distribution Center In Litchfield Park; To Create 400 Jobs In 2026

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Friday it has bought a 1.25 million sq. ft. distribution center in Litchfield Park, Arizona, outside of Phoenix. Dollar Tree will be the first company to operate the turnkey facility, and it is anticipated to open in spring 2026.

The company said the new distribution center will strengthen its supply chain in the Southwest, enabling them to serve stores with greater speed and efficiency. The distribution center is expected to bring 400 jobs to the community.

As one of Dollar Tree's largest distribution centers, the climate-controlled facility will service stores in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

The new Litchfield Park distribution center follows the recent groundbreaking of the Company's new 1 million sq. ft. distribution center in Marietta, Oklahoma following the destruction of its prior facility in April 2024 by a devastating tornado.

The enhanced Marietta distribution center, which is anticipated to be fully operational by spring 2027, will serve approximately 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest regions of the U.S.

