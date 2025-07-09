Dollar Tree To Buy Back $2.5 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced that its Board has replenished the company's share repurchase authorization to an aggregate amount of $2.5 billion, reflecting the limit previously approved by the Board in September 2021.

As reported previously, at the end of the company's fiscal 2025 first quarter, about $0.45 billion remained under the Board's prior $2.5 billion repurchase authorization. This new reauthorization includes any amounts remaining under the Company's pre-existing program, the company said.

The Board's authorization has no expiration date.

