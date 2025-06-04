Dollar Tree Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, discount variety store Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) raised its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to reflect the effect of year-to-date share repurchases, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.

The company said the guidance assumes that the level of tariffs in place today, remains in effect for the balance of the fiscal year. It further assumes that it will be able mitigate most of the incremental margin pressure from higher tariffs and other input costs.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $5.15 to $5.65 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.00 to $5.50 per share. Net sales from continuing operations is still expected between $18.5 billion and $19.1 billion, with comparable store net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.21 per share on net sales of $18.95 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Given trends to date and the expectations for the balance of the quarter, the company expects second quarter comparable net sales growth will be towards the higher end of its full-year outlook range of 3 to 5 percent.

Over the balance of fiscal 2025, the company expects to mitigate the earnings impact of the cost pressures it faces, including higher tariffs.

The company expects second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations could be down as much as 45 to 50 percent year-over-year before re-accelerating in the third and fourth quarters to meet the full-year earnings outlook.

The company said Family Dollar sale is on track to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The company's full-year earnings will be negatively impacted by approximately $0.30 to $0.35 related to costs to support Family Dollar, with that impact concentrated in the first two quarters of the fiscal year.

