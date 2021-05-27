US Markets
Dollar Tree beats sales estimates

Dollar Tree Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as the discount store operator benefited from higher demand for low-priced goods from cost-conscious shoppers.

The company's net sales rose to $6.48 billion in the first quarter from $6.29 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $6.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

