Dollar Tree beats quarterly sales estimates

Uday Sampath Reuters
Dollar Tree Inc beat quarterly sales expectations on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for affordable groceries and other essentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose 9.4% to $6.28 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall same-store sales rose 7.2% in the quarter. Larger Rival Dollar General Corp DG.N reported an 18.8% rise earlier on Thursday.

