Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Davis To Succeed Kevin Wampler As CFO

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Thursday that Jeffrey Davis will be joining the organization as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Meanwhile, Kevin Wampler will transition out of his role as CFO and is expected to remain with the Company as an advisor until April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Davis most recently served as CFO of Qurate Retail Group, Inc., a leading retailer and media conglomerate comprised of seven retail brands including QVC, HSN and Zulily, since October 2018.

From 2006 to 2018, Davis served in a number of financial leadership roles, including Treasurer of Walmart Stores, Inc., Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy and Chief Financial Officer for Walmart's U.S. Segment, CFO of J. C. Penney Co., Inc. and CFO of Darden Restaurants, Inc.

