Dollar Tree announces CFO Jeff Davis to step down

Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Jeff Davis have agreed that he will step down from his role as the company’s CFO. The company has launched an external search and to ensure a smooth transition, Davis has agreed to remain with the company through the filing of its fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLTR:
- Dollar Tree still sees FY24 SSS growth in the low-single-digits
- Dollar Tree sees Q4 SSS growth in the low-single-digits
- Dollar Tree reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.08
- Dollar Tree sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.10-$2.30, consensus $2.23
- Dollar Tree narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $5.31-$5.51 from $5.20-$5.60
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.