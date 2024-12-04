Dollar Tree announces CFO Jeff Davis to step down

Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Jeff Davis have agreed that he will step down from his role as the company’s CFO. The company has launched an external search and to ensure a smooth transition, Davis has agreed to remain with the company through the filing of its fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.

