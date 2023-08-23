News & Insights

Dollar Tree agrees to nationwide settlement over worker safety complaints

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

August 23, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree and subsidiary Family Dollar will pay $1.35 million and conduct a nationwide assessment of hazards at retail stores to settle a slew of safety complaints from workers, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said on Wednesday.

The settlement comes after OSHA and its state-level counterparts identified more than 400 violations at the companies' stores and imposed $13.1 million in fines since 2017, OSHA said.

The agreement requires the companies to conduct a nationwide review of the causes of those violations, which include blocked exits, inaccessible fire extinguishers and electrical panels, and improper storage of materials.

The companies will also pay $1.35 million to settle a series of pending complaints, OSHA said. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar could be fined up to $500,000 per violation if they fail to correct hazards moving forward.

Doug Parker, the assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health, in a statement said the companies would make significant investments to identify and correct common hazards.

“This agreement focuses on improving working conditions at thousands of stores nationwide,” Parker said.

Dollar Tree confirmed the settlement in a statement, saying it is utilizing a range of tools including engineering measures and virtual and in-person training to address safety concerns.

"The foundations of the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar programs are continuous associate feedback, engagement and root cause analysis to understand issues and ensure compliance," the company said.

The settlement, which will expire in two years, requires Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to form safety advisory groups that include employees, develop audit programs and create new safety training programs. The companies will also meet with the OSHA quarterly to discuss their progress.

Dollar Tree had entered into a similar settlement agreement with OSHA in 2015, the year it completed its acquisition of Family Dollar. That agreement expired in 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

