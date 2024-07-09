Dollar Tree: 7 New Items You Might Want to Avoid in July

A new month means a new crop of deals to be had at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer rolled out a host of new items in July — but don’t run to your local store just yet.

Many of the newly introduced items are definitely worth scooping up as quickly as possible. However, some of these products — or a similar alternative — can be found cheaper elsewhere, they’re not highly rated or they’re Halloween items out too soon to really know what you need.

GOBankingRates comparison shopped for you, so you can save both time and money. Here’s a look at seven new Dollar Tree items to steer clear of in July.

Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Hand Soap, Apple Blossom

Scoring a 7.5-ounce bottle of Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Hand Soap in an Apple Blossom scent for $1.25 might seem like a deal, but it’s actually cheaper at Target. The latter offers a 70-ounce version of this exact same product for $9.99.

When you do the math, this soap costs $0.17 per ounce at Dollar Tree, but only $0.14 per ounce at Target.

Scrubbing Bubbles Drop-Ins Toilet Cleaning Tablets

You’re now able to buy one Scrubbing Bubbles Drop-Ins Toilet Cleaning Tablet at Dollar Tree for $1.25. The thing is, you can get five at Target for $5.79, which equates to just $1.16 per tablet.

Sure and Free Panty Liners

On the surface, scoring a 40-pack of Sure and Free Panty Liners for $1.25 seems like a steal. However, several reviewers cited various complaints, including that they’re smaller or thinner than expected.

Panty liners aren’t something worth taking a gamble on, so it’s best to pay a little more for a higher quality product.

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP White Cheddar Popcorn

A delicious snack, you can get a 1.5-ounce bag of Angie’s Boomchickapop White Cheddar Popcorn for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The thing is, Walmart sells this same this same product in a 4.5-ounce bag for $3.44.

Breaking the cost down, Dollar Tree charges $0.83 per ounce, while you’ll pay just $0.76 per ounce at Walmart.

Act II Movie Theater Butter Microwave Popcorn

A three-pack box of Act II Movie Theater Butter Microwave Popcorn costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree — $0.42 per bag. More for your money, this same item is $6.98 for 18 bags at Walmart, which equates to $0.39 per bag.

Plastic Halloween Human Skeleton Hand Décor

No judgement if you start buying Halloween décor in July.

You can get a Plastic Halloween Human Skeleton Hand for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The thing is, Amazon sells a pack of eight skeleton hands for $9.99, which breaks down to only $1.12 per hand.

Halloween Drink Cups

If you’re really into Halloween, there is no such thing as buying décor too early, but this logic doesn’t apply to themed drink cups. Dollar Tree has several fantastic options, including Halloween Icon Plastic Canteen Sippers With Straws and Halloween Skeleton Hand Plastic Goblets for $1.25 each.

Since the holiday is three-plus months away, getting a headcount for your party right now is probably nearly impossible. Therefore, you’ll likely have too many drink cups or not enough, so pump the breaks for a bit.

However, if you’re buying these for just your Halloween-loving household, proceed by all means.

