Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in July

The best Summer fun doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag. Even with the addition of Dollar Tree Plus items, there are still plenty of money-saving finds at Dollar Tree that can help you stay on budget. Get the best deals for the things your family needs and find some name-brand dupes that might surprise you this July.

Be Aware: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Unreliable Appliance Brands

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Voice Controlled table top lamps

Price: $1.25

Hate getting up to turn off a light? Dollar Tree is currently carrying voice-controlled tabletop lamps in the hardware section for the unbelievable price of $1.25. They don’t have to be connected to Wi-Fi or an app to work but it will still respond to five voice commands. It comes with three light options and adjustable brightness.

Find Out: 7 Best Items To Buy at Five Below This Fourth of July

Kids’s Character Backpacks

Price: $5

If you’re stocking up early for back-to-school shopping, check your local Dollar Tree for their selection of affordable school supplies. This year, they’ve stocked kid’s character backpacks with several popular characters like Spiderman, The Ninja Turtles, and the Little Mermaid. At just $5, that’s a steal compared to what you might find at other stores.

Premium Plastic Assorted Cutlery Value Pack

Price: 144 count, $5.00

Dollar Tree has always been an affordable spot to grab disposable utensils, but the downside was that they came in smaller quantities. Now, they’ve added a 144-count of plastic utensils (forks, knives and spoons) to their Dollar Tree Plus offerings. Even at the slightly higher price, you’re still saving money compared to other stores.

Gummy Mango Peelerz

Price: $1.25

Whether you need a quick snack for a road trip or just want to see what everyone’s talking about, you might want to try the Gummy Mango Peelerz that are now in stock at Dollar Tree. A few months ago these treats had a viral moment where everyone couldn’t stop praising how much they tasted just like mango while giving you the experience of peeling one.

Oval plastic tub with handles

Price: $1.25

Getting ready to host cookouts, parties, and more this Summer? Don’t forget the drinks! Grabbing one of the Plastic Oval tubs from Dollar Tree give you the perfect way to display cold drinks on a tablescape. Just toss in some ice alongside your canned sodas and you’re good to go! These come in three colors that would suit any party.

B-Pure Hydrating Gel Cream

Price: $1.25

Keep dry skin hydrated this Summer with a Neutrogena Hydro Boost dupe from Dollar Tree. Recently Dollar Tree released a hydrating skincare collection that bears striking similarities to Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer. At Target, it costs $19.99 for 1.7 ounces of product. With Dollar Tree’s version, you get the same amount at a much better price which saves you over $18.

Inflatable swim toys

Price: 30 inch or 17 inch, $1.25

You don’t have to spend a ton of money for summer fun at the pool. Grab a variety of inflatable swim toys from Dollar Tree at just $1.25 each. Pick up the Outdoor Fun Splash-N-Swim Novelty Swim Rings with fun designs like a donut or cookie. Or go with a fish-shaped swim ring for the same price.

Play Glow 6-Stick Patriotic Glow Wands

Price: pack of three 12-inch wands, $1.25

Kids get excited for the 4th of July because for them it’s all fireworks and fun. But sparklers can be dangerous for small children. Keep little hands safe without ruining the fun by getting Dollar Tree’s Patriotic Glow Wands six-pack instead. Each wand has six red, white, and blue glow sticks attached to it.

Armor All Extreme Tire Shine, 22 fl oz.

Price: $5.00

Get your car looking its best before you show up to summer events with some TLC from a trusted car care brand — Armor All. One of the latest additions to the Dollar Tree Plus selection is Armor All’s Extreme Tire Shine is priced at $5. Buying the same product at Lowes would cost you $6.98 which means you’ll save nearly $2 by making the trip to Dollar Tree instead.

Metal Lantern Décor

Price: 4×10.3 in. lantern, $3.00

Who doesn’t want to relax on the porch with friends on a warm summer evening? Make sure your outdoor sanctuary is well-lit and welcoming with this home decor find from Dollar Tree. Pair it with one of Dollar Tree’s LED pillar candles for a luxe summer vibe that doesn’t break the bank. This one could save you about $37 since a similar-sized lantern from Pottery Barn retails for $40

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in July

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.