Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree: Executive Chairman Bob Sasser To Retire - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) said Bob Sasser plans to retire from his role as Executive Chairman of Board prior to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board has decided to bestow Bob Sasser with the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus upon his retirement.

Sasser joined the company in 1999 as Chief Operating Officer, served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2001 to 2003, and then as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2017. He has served as Executive Chairman of the Board for the past five years.

"Dollar Tree would not be the company it is today without Bob Sasser," said Gregory Bridgeford, Lead Independent Director.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular