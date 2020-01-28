Dollar, Swiss franc, yen in demand on China virus uncertainty

Concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China supported safe-haven currencies on Tuesday, with the dollar index approaching a two-month high and the Swiss franc holding near the highest in almost three years.
