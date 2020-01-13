Dollar stronger, sterling drops on weak growth

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index edged higher on Monday before a heavy week of data, while sterling was the weakest performer after tepid growth increased the likelihood that the Bank of England will cut interest rates this month.

In the United States, consumer price data on Tuesday and retail sales data on Thursday are this week’s main U.S. economic focuses. The greenback weakened on Friday after U.S. job growth slowed in December.

The pound slipped after data on Monday showed that Britain’s economy grew at its weakest annual pace in more than seven years in November.

“The UK story is a reminder that despite what may have been feared earlier, the U.S. remains in solid shape ... whereas the rest of the world’s struggling,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

On Sunday, another Bank of England policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe, said he would vote for a rate cut this month unless economic data improved significantly.

The dollar index .DXY gained 0.10% to 97.457. Sterling GBP= dropped 0.53% against the dollar to $1.2990, after earlier falling as low as $1.2959.

The offshore Chinese yuan CNH= reached a 5-1/2-month high and the safe-haven Japanese yen dropped to a 7-1/2-month low as the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal boosted sentiment.

The U.S.-China Phase 1 agreement, due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, marks the first step toward ending a damaging 18-month trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Adam Cole, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said that in the absence of any significant announcements over the weekend "markets have defaulted to small risk-on moves".

The Australian dollar AUD=, which has been hurt by worries about the economic damage of the country's continuing bushfires, rose to a one-week high of $0.6919 before giving back those gains.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:51AM (1451 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1120

$1.1120

+0.00%

-0.80%

+1.1135

+1.1113

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.8800

109.4600

+0.38%

+0.94%

+109.9200

+109.4500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

122.19

121.74

+0.37%

+0.20%

+122.2900

+121.7400

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9712

0.9723

-0.11%

+0.35%

+0.9736

+0.9705

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2990

1.3059

-0.53%

-2.03%

+1.3062

+1.2962

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3052

1.3050

+0.02%

+0.51%

+1.3067

+1.3035

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6894

0.6901

-0.10%

-1.81%

+0.6919

+0.6883

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0801

1.0815

-0.13%

-0.47%

+1.0833

+1.0799

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8560

0.8511

+0.58%

+1.25%

+0.8579

+0.8515

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6621

0.6629

-0.12%

-1.71%

+0.6652

+0.6622

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9056

8.8855

+0.23%

+1.45%

+8.9164

+8.8638

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.9029

9.8817

+0.21%

+0.66%

+9.9133

+9.8656

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4937

9.4990

-0.07%

+1.57%

+9.5288

+9.4814

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5568

10.5645

-0.07%

+0.84%

+10.5925

+10.5470

(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.