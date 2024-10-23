Dollar Strengthens on Higher T-Note Yields and Weak Stocks

The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.35% and posted a 2-3/4 month high. Higher T-note yields today boosted the dollar’s interest rate differentials and supported the dollar. Also, the weakness in stocks today has fueled some liquidity demand for the dollar. The dollar fell back from its best level after US Sep existing home sales unexpectedly fell to a 14-year low.

US Sep existing home sales unexpectedly fell -1.0% m/m to a 14-year low of 3.84 million, weaker than expectations of an increase to 3.88 million.

The markets are discounting the chances at 92% for a -25 bp rate cut at the November 6-7 FOMC meeting and at 0% for a -50 bp rate cut at that meeting.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.19% and posted a 3-1/2 month low. The stronger dollar today is weighing on the euro. Also, today’s report from Reuters was bearish for the euro since it said some ECB officials are starting to debate whether interest rates will need to move below the neutral level to stimulate economic activity. The euro recovered from its worst level today after the Eurozone Oct consumer confidence index rose to a 2-1/2 year high.

Reuters reported that some ECB officials are starting to debate whether interest rates will need to move below the neutral level to stimulate economic activity and that they would like the ECB to drop a reference to "restrictive" rates in its next policy meeting statement to show they are taking downside risks seriously.

Swaps are discounting the chances of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 100% for the December 12 meeting and a 43% chance of a -50 bp rate cut at the same meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is up by +1.26%. The yen today tumbled to a new 2-1/2 month low against the dollar. The yen remains under pressure on recent BOJ comments that suggest that BOJ officials see little need to rush into raising interest rates. Also, political uncertainty in Japan is undercutting the yen as polls show that Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba’s ruling coalition may lose its majority in this weekend’s parliamentary election, which could result in an unstable administration. In addition, higher T-note yields today are weighing on the yen.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a +10 bp rate hike by the BOJ at 3% for the October 30-31 meeting and at 42% for that +10 bp rate hike at the December 18-19 meeting.

December gold (GCZ24) today is down -17.30 (-0.63%), and December silver (SIZ24) is down -1.136 (-3.24%). Precious metals today are moderately lower. Dec gold today fell back from a new contract high after the dollar index climbed to a 2-3/4 month high. Also, higher T-note yields today are undercutting precious metals. Losses in silver prices accelerated today after US Sep existing home sales unexpectedly fell to a 14-year low, a negative factor for industrial metals demand.

Losses in precious metals are limited by continued strong safe-haven demand from Middle East tensions and uncertainty regarding next month's US presidential election. Demand for gold as a store of value is also strong on expectations that whoever wins next month’s US presidential election, the US budget deficit will continue to be a major problem. In addition, a dovish report from Reuters today was bullish for precious metals when it said some ECB officials are starting to debate whether interest rates will need to move below the neutral level to stimulate economic activity.

