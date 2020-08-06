Dollar strengthens, bounces around after jobless claims

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday, bouncing back from recent weakness after U.S. data showed fewer Americans sought jobless benefits last week.

The dollar index briefly pared gains before gaining ground following the claims data, which also showed 31.3 million people were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July, suggesting the U.S. labor market was stalling.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, was last up 0.3% at 93.057. =USD The index lost 4% in July.

"The market is mostly just consolidating a little bit after this amazing weakness we've had of late," said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer at Merk Hard Currency Fund in Palo Alto, California.

At the same time, "the weakest currencies are the ones that have been doing the best in recent days."

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.1844 against the dollar after reaching a two-year high of $1.1916 EUR=EBS.

Analysts worried that programs such as unemployment benefits are covering up underlying damage to the economy.

Investors were waiting for U.S. lawmakers to agree on a new package of support for the United States. With no sign of an agreement in sight, Republicans and Democrats remained trillions of dollars apart.

In emerging markets, Turkey's lira earlier hit a record low against the euro. Analysts warned of inflation and predicted state attempts to aid the currency would struggle.

"That is a concern because that it could have ripple effects elsewhere," Merk said.

The Aussie dollar was last up 0.4% at $0.7221 against the U.S. dollar. AUD=D3

Australia's second-biggest city, Melbourne, started a six-week total lockdown on Thursday, following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:04AM (1504 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1844

$1.1861

-0.14%

+5.66%

+1.1915

+1.1819

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.5000

105.5700

-0.07%

-3.09%

+105.6900

+105.3100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

124.96

125.25

-0.23%

+2.47%

+125.5800

+124.6900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9106

0.9083

+0.25%

-5.91%

+0.9129

+0.9066

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3143

1.3112

+0.24%

-0.87%

+1.3185

+1.3113

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3295

1.3264

+0.23%

+2.38%

+1.3322

+1.3243

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7221

0.7191

+0.42%

+2.85%

+0.7223

+0.7175

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0788

1.0775

+0.12%

-0.60%

+1.0807

+1.0753

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9010

0.9044

-0.38%

+6.58%

+0.9053

+0.8985

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6658

0.6645

+0.20%

-1.16%

+0.6669

+0.6629

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9830

8.9499

+0.37%

+2.33%

+9.0171

+8.9043

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6427

10.6176

+0.24%

+8.18%

+10.6738

+10.6076

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6966

8.6666

+0.18%

-6.95%

+8.7225

+8.6267

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3019

10.2833

+0.18%

-1.59%

+10.3241

+10.2702

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Larry King and David Gregorio)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

