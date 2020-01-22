US Markets

Dollar steady as coronavirus contagion fears abate

Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

The U.S. dollar was unchanged against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as safe-haven demand ebbed along with worries about whether the spread of a flu-like coronavirus would hurt the global economy.

