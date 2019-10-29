Dollar steady against euro, Fed meeting in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady against the euro on Tuesday as investors awaited for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, while sterling was choppy as Britain looked likely to head to an election in December.

The Fed is expected to cut rates on Wednesday and investors will be watching for any indication that further cuts are likely. Fed policymakers are deeply divided on whether the U.S. central bank should be cutting rates.

The dollar may gain if the Fed indicates that further cuts may not necessarily be forthcoming.

“We’re looking for a hawkish reaction, which would lean toward a stronger dollar,” said Mark McComick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

“Given that markets are looking for the Fed to prop up the economy over the coming months, I think them signaling a little bit of a pause would kind of reinforce some consolidation in the dollar, especially against euro and sterling which have been driven by the Brexit euphoria,” he said.

Increasing optimism that Britain will reach a deal to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union has supported the euro and sterling in recent weeks.

Britain was heading towards a December election after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bet on breaking the Brexit deadlock with an early vote gained support from opposition parties.

The EU on Monday agreed to a 3-month flexible delay to Britain's departure.

Sterling GBP= has gained to $1.2848 from $1.2193 on Oct. 8, but is below a five-month high of $1.3012 reached on Oct. 21.

The Australian dollar climbed for a third consecutive session against the greenback on optimism that the U.S. and China will make progress on reaching a trade agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

The Australian economy is highly correlated to Chinese economic strength.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies .DXY fell to session lows after data showed that consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in October.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:23AM (1423 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1100

$1.1098

+0.02%

-3.22%

+1.1104

+1.1074

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.9400

108.9400

+0.00%

-1.21%

+109.0600

+108.8400

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.94

120.93

+0.01%

-4.18%

+121.0500

+120.5900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9947

0.9944

+0.03%

+1.36%

+0.9964

+0.9941

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2885

1.2862

+0.18%

+1.00%

+1.2897

+1.2808

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3062

1.3050

+0.09%

-4.18%

+1.3069

+1.3041

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6857

0.6838

+0.28%

-2.72%

+0.6860

+0.6836

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1042

1.1037

+0.05%

-1.88%

+1.1046

+1.1022

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8613

0.8628

-0.17%

-4.13%

+0.8650

+0.8609

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6347

0.6347

+0.00%

-5.51%

+0.6375

+0.6340

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2545

9.2217

+0.36%

+7.13%

+9.3041

+9.2140

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.2750

10.2343

+0.40%

+3.73%

+10.3121

+10.2140

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7258

9.7021

+0.26%

+8.50%

+9.7488

+9.7017

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7984

10.7700

+0.26%

+5.21%

+10.8045

+10.7706

(Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

