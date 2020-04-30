Dollar slips in choppy trading for month-end

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday in choppy trading as investors rebalanced portfolios for month-end and after U.S. stock markets pared losses, but remained lower on the day.

Month-end rebalancing is seen as negative for the greenback with investors expected to sell the dollar against other major currencies.

The dollar had briefly gained earlier on Thursday as stocks slipped and after the European Central Bank disappointed some investors who had expected that it would expand bond purchases to junk bonds.

It was "a combination of weaker risk and short-term reaction to the ECB announcement that there would be no QE expansion,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.18% at $1.0883, the highest since April 16, after dropping to $1.0834 after the ECB meeting.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD fell 0.22% to 99.27.

The greenback has weakened from a more than three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus outbreak.

Improving risk appetite, if it continues, is likely to dent the dollar even further. Investors are getting more optimistic that economies globally may be closer to reopening as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus decline.

“If we are seeing a bit of a rebound in risk, and I would say the last week or so has been quite encouraging on that front, then that would suggest that this would take some of the upward pressure off the dollar,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates near zero and promised to expand emergency programs as needed to help the battered economy.

On Thursday the Fed also said it was expanding the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch "Main Street Lending Program" to reach a greater range of small- and medium-sized businesses seeking emergency financing to weather the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cross-currency basis swap for swapping yen LIBOR for dollar LIBOR JPYCBS1Y=ICAP turned negative on Thursday for the first time in a month, indicating strong overseas demand for dollars for month-end.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:45AM (1445 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0893

$1.0873

+0.18%

-2.83%

+1.0899

+1.0834

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.6000

106.7000

-0.09%

-2.08%

+106.8700

+106.4200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

116.14

115.95

+0.16%

-4.76%

+116.1900

+115.5600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9695

0.9735

-0.41%

+0.18%

+0.9759

+0.9690

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2548

1.2464

+0.67%

-5.36%

+1.2554

+1.2430

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3891

1.3877

+0.10%

+6.97%

+1.3912

+1.3850

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6523

0.6555

-0.49%

-7.09%

+0.6569

+0.6491

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0562

1.0591

-0.27%

-2.67%

+1.0599

+1.0547

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8679

0.8719

-0.46%

+2.66%

+0.8742

+0.8674

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6140

0.6131

+0.15%

-8.85%

+0.6152

+0.6109

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.2633

10.3088

-0.44%

+16.92%

+10.3612

+10.2562

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1810

11.2208

-0.35%

+13.65%

+11.2418

+11.1521

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7731

9.8314

-0.53%

+4.55%

+9.8625

+9.7652

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6453

10.7016

-0.53%

+1.68%

+10.7176

+10.6365

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((karen.brettell@tr.com))

