Dollar slips in choppy trading for month-end
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday in choppy trading as investors rebalanced portfolios for month-end and after U.S. stock markets pared losses, but remained lower on the day.
Month-end rebalancing is seen as negative for the greenback with investors expected to sell the dollar against other major currencies.
The dollar had briefly gained earlier on Thursday as stocks slipped and after the European Central Bank disappointed some investors who had expected that it would expand bond purchases to junk bonds.
It was "a combination of weaker risk and short-term reaction to the ECB announcement that there would be no QE expansion,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.
The euro EUR= was last up 0.18% at $1.0883, the highest since April 16, after dropping to $1.0834 after the ECB meeting.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD fell 0.22% to 99.27.
The greenback has weakened from a more than three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus outbreak.
Improving risk appetite, if it continues, is likely to dent the dollar even further. Investors are getting more optimistic that economies globally may be closer to reopening as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus decline.
“If we are seeing a bit of a rebound in risk, and I would say the last week or so has been quite encouraging on that front, then that would suggest that this would take some of the upward pressure off the dollar,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates near zero and promised to expand emergency programs as needed to help the battered economy.
On Thursday the Fed also said it was expanding the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch "Main Street Lending Program" to reach a greater range of small- and medium-sized businesses seeking emergency financing to weather the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cross-currency basis swap for swapping yen LIBOR for dollar LIBOR JPYCBS1Y=ICAP turned negative on Thursday for the first time in a month, indicating strong overseas demand for dollars for month-end.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:45AM (1445 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0893
$1.0873
+0.18%
-2.83%
+1.0899
+1.0834
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
106.6000
106.7000
-0.09%
-2.08%
+106.8700
+106.4200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
116.14
115.95
+0.16%
-4.76%
+116.1900
+115.5600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9695
0.9735
-0.41%
+0.18%
+0.9759
+0.9690
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2548
1.2464
+0.67%
-5.36%
+1.2554
+1.2430
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3891
1.3877
+0.10%
+6.97%
+1.3912
+1.3850
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6523
0.6555
-0.49%
-7.09%
+0.6569
+0.6491
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0562
1.0591
-0.27%
-2.67%
+1.0599
+1.0547
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8679
0.8719
-0.46%
+2.66%
+0.8742
+0.8674
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6140
0.6131
+0.15%
-8.85%
+0.6152
+0.6109
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.2633
10.3088
-0.44%
+16.92%
+10.3612
+10.2562
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.1810
11.2208
-0.35%
+13.65%
+11.2418
+11.1521
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.7731
9.8314
-0.53%
+4.55%
+9.8625
+9.7652
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6453
10.7016
-0.53%
+1.68%
+10.7176
+10.6365
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.