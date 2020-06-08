Dollar slips, commodity currencies gain as risk sentiment improves
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell and commodity currencies gained on Monday, as risk appetite increased on optimism about recovery from the coronavirus pandemic amid a blockbuster May U.S. jobs report last Friday.
The safe-haven Japanese yen rose against the dollar, reversing losses the past several days as risk sentiment gained with growing recovery hopes.
"There has been this unwinding of negativity since the last week of May, particularly negative U.S.-China bets," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.
Commodity currencies such as the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars were well-bid. The New Zealand dollar, for one, climbed to its highest in four months after New Zealand said it had stopped transmission of the coronavirus within the country.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on Monday said the country would lift all virus-containment measures apart from border controls, making it one of the first countries to do so.
But as the United States and economies around the world reopen, there have been nagging doubts as to where the recovery is headed.
"The UK, for instance, plans to reopen and one of the things to consider is Brexit," said Juan Perez, currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"Once we establish that Brexit is one of those 2019 issues that needs to be resolved, we could see the major rally in the euro come under pressure because the market may focus once again on what type of partnership Europe would have with the UK," he added.
In afternoon trading, the dollar index dipped 0.1% to 96.641 =USD in choppy trading, after having gained overnight.
The dollar fell sharply against the yen, down 1.1%at 108.33 JPY=EBS. It also dropped 0.6% against Swiss franc, another safe haven, to 0.9566 CHF=EBS.
The euro was higher against the dollar despite data showing German industrial output plunged the most on record in April as the pandemic forced companies in Europe's largest economy to scale back production.
The euro was last up 0.2% at $1.1303 EUR=EBS. It reached a three-month high of $1.1384 last week after the European Central Bank announced it was expanding its stimulus program.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.8% versus the greenback to US$0.6560, earlier hitting a high of US$0.6564, its strongest since late JanuaryNZD=D3. The Australian dollar also rose 0.7% to US$0.7017 <AUD=D3>, with the Canadian dollar also rising, trading 0.4% higher at C$1.3366 per U.S. dollar.
Investors are now focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Fed will need to balance signs that economic fallout from the pandemic is past its worst against evidence the virus itself is not yet under control.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:13PM (1913 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1301
$1.1284
+0.15%
+0.81%
+1.1319
+1.1269
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.3300
109.5800
-1.14%
-0.49%
+109.6900
+108.2500
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
122.43
123.71
-1.03%
+0.39%
+124.1200
+122.2300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9568
0.9624
-0.58%
-1.14%
+0.9639
+0.9557
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2722
1.2663
+0.47%
-4.05%
+1.2729
+1.2629
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3360
1.3424
-0.48%
+2.88%
+1.3436
+1.3362
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.7017
0.6968
+0.70%
-0.06%
+0.7020
+0.6963
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0814
1.0860
-0.42%
-0.35%
+1.0889
+1.0802
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8881
0.8911
-0.34%
+5.05%
+0.8928
+0.8882
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6558
0.6506
+0.80%
-2.64%
+0.6564
+0.6502
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.2665
9.2845
-0.19%
+5.56%
+9.3127
+9.2409
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.4728
10.5093
-0.35%
+6.45%
+10.5189
+10.4440
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.1999
9.1673
+0.31%
-1.58%
+9.2311
+9.1536
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.3987
10.3663
+0.31%
-0.67%
+10.4257
+10.3557
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.