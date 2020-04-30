Dollar slips against euro, gains on yen on month-end rebalancing
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and jumped against the Japanese yen on Thursday as investors focused on month-end rebalancing of their portfolios.
The euro bounced and the yen fell sharply just before forex rates were set for the month at the end of the London session.
"It looks flow-driven," said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, especially as other markets including bank stocks and euro zone bonds didn't see similar moves. "Nothing has even come close to the move we've seen in the euro."
The euro EUR= jumped 0.77% to $1.0957, the highest since April 15.
The dollar gained 0.53% against the yen JPY= to 107.27.
The cross-currency basis swap for swapping three-month yen LIBOR for dollar LIBOR JPYCBS3M=ICAP also turned negative for the first time in a month, indicating strong demand for dollars against the Japanese currency for the end of the month.
The dollar had gained against the euro earlier on Thursday as stocks slipped and after the European Central Bank disappointed some investors who had expected that it would expand bond purchases to junk bonds as part of its quantitative easing program.
It was "a combination of weaker risk and short-term reaction to the ECB announcement that there would be no QE expansion," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies =USD rose to 99.73 after the ECB meeting, before falling back to 98.99, down 0.50% on the day.
The greenback has weakened from more than a three-year peak of 102.99 in late March as global central banks launched massive stimulus measures to protect economies from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates near zero and promised to expand emergency programs as needed to help the battered U.S. economy.
Improving risk appetite, if it continues, could dent the dollar further. Investors are more optimistic that economies globally are closer to reopening.
"If we are seeing a bit of a rebound in risk, and I would say the last week or so has been quite encouraging on that front, then that would suggest that this would take some of the upward pressure off the dollar,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA in London.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:18PM (1918 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0957
$1.0873
+0.77%
-2.26%
+1.0971
+1.0834
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.2700
106.7000
+0.53%
-1.46%
+107.3300
+106.4200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
117.56
115.95
+1.39%
-3.60%
+117.6100
+115.5600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9651
0.9735
-0.86%
-0.28%
+0.9759
+0.9640
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2598
1.2464
+1.08%
-4.99%
+1.2641
+1.2430
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3914
1.3877
+0.27%
+7.13%
+1.3958
+1.3850
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6525
0.6555
-0.46%
-7.06%
+0.6569
+0.6491
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0577
1.0591
-0.13%
-2.53%
+1.0599
+1.0547
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8697
0.8719
-0.25%
+2.87%
+0.8742
+0.8672
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6141
0.6131
+0.16%
-8.83%
+0.6175
+0.6109
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.2161
10.3088
-0.90%
+16.38%
+10.3612
+10.2075
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.1980
11.2208
-0.20%
+13.83%
+11.2612
+11.1521
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.7524
9.8314
-0.13%
+4.33%
+9.8625
+9.7505
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.6874
10.7016
-0.13%
+2.08%
+10.7176
+10.6365
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
