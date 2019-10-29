Dollar slips against euro before Fed decision; sterling dips
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against the euro on Tuesday, a day before the Federal Reserve was expected to cut U.S. interest rates, while sterling dipped as Britain looked likely to go to election in December.
Investors will watch the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting, and the dollar may gain if the Fed indicates reluctance to cut rates more.
“We’re looking for a hawkish reaction, which would lean toward a stronger dollar,” said Mark McComick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
“Given that markets are looking for the Fed to prop up the economy over the coming months, I think them signaling a little bit of a pause would kind of reinforce some consolidation in the dollar, especially against euro and sterling which have been driven by the Brexit euphoria,” he said.
Increasing optimism that Britain will reach a deal to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union has supported the euro and sterling recently.
Still, the pound dipped on Tuesday in choppy trading after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliament's preliminary approval to hold Britain's first December election in almost a century in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.
On Monday, the EU agreed to a three-month flexible delay to Britain's departure.
Sterling GBP= fell 0.04% against the dollar to $1.2857. It has risen from $1.2193 on Oct. 8, but is below a five-month high of $1.3012 reached on Oct. 21.
The Australian dollar climbed for a third straight session against the greenback on growing hopes for a U.S.-China trade agreement. Australia's economy is highly correlated to China's and on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal ahead of schedule.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies .DXY fell after data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in October.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:30PM (1830 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1109
$1.1098
+0.10%
-3.13%
+1.1118
+1.1074
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.8800
108.9400
-0.06%
-1.25%
+109.0600
+108.7800
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
120.96
120.93
+0.02%
-4.17%
+121.0600
+120.5900
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9933
0.9944
-0.11%
+1.21%
+0.9964
+0.9934
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2857
1.2862
-0.04%
+0.78%
+1.2904
+1.2808
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3088
1.3050
+0.29%
-4.03%
+1.3095
+1.3041
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6861
0.6838
+0.34%
-2.67%
+0.6871
+0.6836
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1038
1.1037
+0.01%
-1.92%
+1.1049
+1.1022
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8639
0.8628
+0.13%
-3.84%
+0.8650
+0.8609
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6351
0.6347
+0.06%
-5.45%
+0.6375
+0.6340
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.2364
9.2217
+0.16%
+6.92%
+9.3041
+9.2140
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.2629
10.2343
+0.28%
+3.60%
+10.3121
+10.2140
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.7060
9.7021
+0.14%
+8.28%
+9.7488
+9.7017
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.7847
10.7700
+0.14%
+5.07%
+10.8045
+10.7706
(Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))
