Dollar slides as U.S. stocks rally, but sentiment cautious

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday, tempering its safe-haven appeal for now, as U.S. stocks rallied, although sentiment remained cautious amid a resurgence of new coronavirus cases globally, particularly in the United States.

Demand for the U.S. currency proved remarkably stable as oil prices steadied while European bourses traded in negative territory.

"The buck tends to struggle when Wall Street rallies," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

He added that currencies have largely consolidated given the "the back and forth of optimism over the economic outlook."

The dollar is typically seen as a safe haven for investors to park their cash each time a resurgence of the pandemic seems to threaten a global economic recovery.

Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar =USD index dropped 0.5% to 96.527.

The euro EUR=EBS rose 0.6% versus the dollar to $1.1337 marginally, while a recent fall in selling positions against the greenback provided room for possible further drops.

Commodity currencies, which tend to thrive in times of increased risk appetite, also gained against the dollar.

The Australian dollar rose 0.4% against the greenback to US$0.6971 AUD=D3. The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 grew 0.2% to US$0.6566, with the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rising 0.5% to C$1.3543 per U.S. dollar.

"I think in the absence of any pro-growth news, the virus count will be the one statistic that pops out from everyone's screens", said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, noting that while it may seem counterintuitive, rising U.S. cases often encourage investors to buy the dollar.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar was slightly down on the day at 107.44 yen JPY=EBS. The greenback was also 0.5% lower versus the Swiss franc at 0.9382 CHF=EBS.

Sterling GBP=D3 shrugged off earlier losses and rose 0.4% to $1.2588, after British finance minister Rishi Sunak promised 30 billion pounds ($37.7 billion) to head off an unemployment crisis by paying companies to bring back furloughed workers and cutting taxes for hospitality firms and homebuyers.

Earlier, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was stable at 7.0129, halting a two-day rally, after the Chinese central bank's daily midpoint for the currency was set at a weaker than expected level.

Other Asian currencies straddled narrow ranges as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatened a return of lockdown restrictions, leaving investors fretting about the mounting economic costs of the pandemic.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:43AM (1443 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1338

$1.1270

+0.60%

+1.14%

+1.1342

+1.1264

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.4400

107.5100

-0.07%

-1.30%

+107.7000

+107.4300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.83

121.20

+0.52%

-0.10%

+121.8800

+121.1500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9376

0.9421

-0.48%

-3.12%

+0.9432

+0.9376

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2588

1.2540

+0.38%

-5.06%

+1.2595

+1.2510

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3538

1.3602

-0.47%

+4.25%

+1.3623

+1.3535

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6967

0.6946

+0.30%

-0.77%

+0.6974

+0.6928

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0633

1.0623

+0.09%

-2.02%

+1.0640

+1.0616

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9006

0.8987

+0.21%

+6.53%

+0.9010

+0.8976

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6566

0.6546

+0.31%

-2.52%

+0.6569

+0.6531

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4087

9.4714

-0.66%

+7.18%

+9.5144

+9.4036

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6715

10.7055

-0.32%

+8.47%

+10.7310

+10.6653

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.1858

9.2630

-0.22%

-1.73%

+9.2737

+9.1816

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4183

10.4416

-0.22%

-0.49%

+10.4470

+10.4090

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

