Dollar skids; euro tops $1.18 after German sentiment survey
The dollar fell from one-week highs and the euro topped $1.18 on Tuesday as investors flocked to currencies that benefit from an improving global market outlook, with the S&P 500 nearing a record high and investor sentiment in Germany rising more than expected.
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Aside from the euro, sterling and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, as well as the Norwegian crown, gained against a broadly weakening dollar.
"Europe's political and economic situation in terms of dealing with the pandemic has become far more stable than that of the United States," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Tempus Inc. in Washington.
"No matter how gradual the recovery may seem in the U.S. and even though the economic indicators may be positive, the reality is that the United States has not handled COVID well and the economic shutdown has created an uncertainty difficult to move away from," he added.
In early afternoon trading, the dollar index =USD was down 0.1% at 93.503, sliding from a one-week high hit earlier in the session.
The euro rose after the ZEW survey of economic sentiment rose to 71.5 from 59.3 the previous month, far exceeding a forecast for 58.0 in a Reuters poll of economists.
As a result, euro/dollar hit a high of $1.1809 EUR=EBS. The move was exacerbated by thin August liquidity, said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank, and she was "suspicious" about how much effect the ZEW survey had.
The euro was last up 0.2% at $1.1763.
"We need to wait 'til September to see clear direction coming from euro/dollar," Foley said.
The U.S. dollar has held a floor, despite losses, amid U.S.-China tensions and a stalemate between Congress and the Trump administration over fiscal stimulus.
The U.S. currency, however, hit a three-week highs against the yen JPY=EBS, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to four-week peaks US10YT=RR.
Congressional leaders and administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal. It was unclear whether they could bridge their differences.
Meanwhile, China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens, including Republican lawmakers, following Washington's sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said companies from China and other countries that do not comply with accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the end of 2021.
Market response to the U.S.-China conflict has been limited, but analysts say there could be longer-term implications.
Sterling traded up 0.1% at $1.3088 GBP=D3 after Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank will step up quantitative easing if the British economy struggles again.
Currency bid prices at 1:50 PM (1750 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1760
$1.1736
+0.20%
+4.91%
+1.1807
+1.1723
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
106.5600
105.9500
+0.58%
-2.11%
+106.5900
+105.9300
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
125.33
124.36
+0.78%
+2.77%
+125.5000
+124.3600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9156
0.9156
+0.00%
-5.39%
+0.9168
+0.9106
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.3087
1.3070
+0.13%
-1.29%
+1.3131
+1.3057
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3276
1.3350
-0.55%
+2.23%
+1.3361
+1.3270
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.7160
0.7149
+0.15%
+1.98%
+0.7189
+0.7146
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0771
1.0746
+0.23%
-0.75%
+1.0791
+1.0736
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8985
0.8977
+0.09%
+6.28%
+0.9010
+0.8970
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6587
0.6589
-0.03%
-2.21%
+0.6626
+0.6572
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
8.9810
9.0354
-0.60%
+2.31%
+9.0524
+8.9323
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.5658
10.6020
-0.34%
+7.40%
+10.6745
+10.5420
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7373
8.7493
-0.05%
-6.53%
+8.7731
+8.7048
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2764
10.2812
-0.05%
-1.84%
+10.3038
+10.2669
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)
