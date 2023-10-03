Dollar sharply weakens against the yen after briefly rising above 150

NEW YORK/LONDON/TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sharply weakened against the yen JPY=EBS on Tuesday, just moments after briefly rising above 150 for the first time since October 2022, signaling a possible intervention in the currency by the Bank of Japan.

The dollar rose as high as 150.65 yen JPY=EBS, its highest since October 2022, as the greenback pushed higher against most currencies, driven by surging U.S. Treasury yields before sharply dropping as far as to 147.30.

Japan bought yen in September 2022, its first foray into the market to protect its currency since 1998, after a Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy drove the yen as low as 145 per dollar. It intervened again in October last year after the yen plunged to a 32-year low of 151.94.

