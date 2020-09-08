Dollar rises to 3-week high as sterling drops, Wall St shares fall

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-week peak on Tuesday, helped by losses in sterling on renewed worries about Brexit as well as investors' aversion to risk amid a sell-off on Wall Street.

Sterling fell to a four-week low against the dollar and was last down 0.9% at $1.3045 GBP=D3.

Britain had gone into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks warning it was ramping up no-deal preparations. A sense of crisis took hold as the Financial Times reported the head of Britain's legal department had quit over suggestions Boris Johnson wanted to override parts of the existing divorce deal.GBP/

Aside from Brexit concerns, currency investors flocked to the safe-haven dollar as U.S. stocks got hammered .N

"We're seeing a sterling-driven market that has seen the dollar rally. Markets are re-pricing a no-Brexit deal," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy, at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.

"There is also some risk-off moves in the stock market, which is a mild positive for the dollar," he added.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.3% to 93.294 =USD, after earlier advancing to a three-week high of 93.483.

The greenback, however, struggled against the safe-haven yen, falling 0.3% to 105.97 JPY=EBS, weighed down by weakness in U.S. stocks.

The yen rose despite data showing Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, worse than the initial estimate of a 27.8% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The euro, meanwhile, fell to a two-week low versus the dollar, and was last down 0.3% at $1.1785 EUR=EBS ahead of the European Central Bank's post-summer meeting later in the week.

Most analysts don't expect a change in the central bank's policy but are looking to the message on its inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's strength following its recent rise to $1.20.

Euro zone data also showed its economy shrivelled by slightly less than initially estimated in the second quarter, but the drop was still the sharpest ever as consumer spending caved in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The yuan dipped against the dollar too in the offshore market, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned about "decoupling" the U.S. and Chinese economies. The dollar was last up 0.2% at 6.848 yuan.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 reversed course to drop 0.5% to US$0.7239 and the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3slid 0.8% to US$0.6636 following a Sunday statement from the central bank, which again raised the prospect of negative rates. AUD/

In emerging markets, Turkey's lira hit another record low and Russia's rouble sagged to it lowest since April amid ongoing talk about fresh Western sanctions. EMRG/FRX

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:34AM (1434 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1784

$1.1817

-0.28%

+5.12%

+1.1827

+1.1766

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.9300

106.2500

-0.30%

-2.69%

+106.3800

+105.9100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

124.84

125.53

-0.55%

+2.37%

+125.6400

+124.7100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9176

0.9159

+0.19%

-5.19%

+0.9199

+0.9160

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3033

1.3166

-1.01%

-1.70%

+1.3171

+1.3010

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3175

1.3096

+0.60%

+1.46%

+1.3198

+1.3086

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7236

0.7274

-0.52%

+3.06%

+0.7309

+0.7217

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0815

1.0822

-0.06%

-0.34%

+1.0846

+1.0811

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9040

0.8974

+0.74%

+6.93%

+0.9053

+0.8970

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6634

0.6690

-0.84%

-1.51%

+0.6706

+0.6631

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0655

8.9329

+1.48%

+3.27%

+9.0936

+8.9224

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6837

10.5603

+1.17%

+8.60%

+10.7020

+10.5510

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.8057

8.7691

+0.11%

-5.80%

+8.8320

+8.7655

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.3777

10.3665

+0.11%

-0.87%

+10.4005

+10.3566

Sterling volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R3Ue1t

Rouble rattled by sanctions talkhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3368Z9n

Currencies in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2FgYrvM

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.