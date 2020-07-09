Dollar rises from four-week low as U.S. stocks retreat

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied from a four-week low in choppy trading on Thursday, enhancing the greenback's safe-haven appeal, as U.S. stocks fell with market sentiment turning cautious as the United States hit another record high on new coronavirus cases.

The euro, meanwhile, fell from a one-month high versus the dollar, while commodity currencies, which tend to rise when there's higher risk appetite also slid against the greenback.

Some analysts said dollar sentiment turned higher after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - the Democratic-led House of Representatives from obtaining similar documents.

Earlier in the global session, the dollar struggled, with the Chinese yuan climbing to a four-month peak as investors increased positions in Chinese stocks due to growing signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Risk sentiment turned, however, during the U.S. session. Another contributing factor, apart from the Supreme Court decision, was the renewed surge in COVID cases.

More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday and U.S. deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day, the most since early June.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, a day after hitting a record closing high. The dollar continues to negatively correlate with stocks and risk appetite.

Analysts believed though that despite losses in the S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones Index .DJI, they are still well-supported on dips.

"The risk backdrop should remain more or less positive for the foreseeable future, given the global fiscal and monetary policy setting - though we do not exclude the risk of more volatility late in the summer or early fall as markets start to factor in the U.S. presidential election," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

In late morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 96.668 =USD, after earlier falling to a four-week low of 96.233.

The euro dropped 0.3% to $1.1296, not that far from a one-month high around $1.1371 it hit earlier in the day EUR=EBS even after German export data failed to meet analysts' expectations.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 107.255 yen JPY=EBS and was up 0.2% versus the Swiss franc CHF=EBS.

The Chinese yuan soared to a four-month high of 6.9808 in the offshore market and was last up 0.2% against the dollar at 6.9830CNH=EBS.

China's currency has been a star performer as investors shrug off diplomatic tension between Washington and Beijing to focus on China's improving economy and its attractive technology sector.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:00AM (1500 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1292

$1.1329

-0.33%

+0.73%

+1.1370

+1.1291

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.2700

107.2500

+0.02%

-1.48%

+107.3900

+107.1100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.13

121.51

-0.31%

-0.67%

+121.9600

+121.1300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9397

0.9381

+0.17%

-2.90%

+0.9399

+0.9363

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2616

1.2609

+0.06%

-4.85%

+1.2669

+1.2602

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3568

1.3510

+0.43%

+4.48%

+1.3576

+1.3491

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6962

0.6982

-0.29%

-0.84%

+0.7000

+0.6956

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0613

1.0630

-0.16%

-2.20%

+1.0647

+1.0613

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8950

0.8982

-0.36%

+5.87%

+0.9000

+0.8947

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6562

0.6574

-0.18%

-2.58%

+0.6600

+0.6562

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4324

9.3754

+0.61%

+7.45%

+9.4425

+9.3432

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6530

10.6310

+0.21%

+8.30%

+10.6675

+10.6084

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2097

9.1726

+0.06%

-1.47%

+9.2147

+9.1481

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4046

10.3988

+0.06%

-0.62%

+10.4150

+10.3762



