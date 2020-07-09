Dollar rises from four-week low as U.S. stocks retreat
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied from a four-week low in choppy trading on Thursday, enhancing the greenback's safe-haven appeal, as U.S. stocks fell with market sentiment turning cautious as the United States hit another record high on new coronavirus cases.
The euro, meanwhile, fell from a one-month high versus the dollar, while commodity currencies, which tend to rise when there's higher risk appetite also slid against the greenback.
Some analysts said dollar sentiment turned higher after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - the Democratic-led House of Representatives from obtaining similar documents.
Earlier in the global session, the dollar struggled, with the Chinese yuan climbing to a four-month peak as investors increased positions in Chinese stocks due to growing signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
Risk sentiment turned, however, during the U.S. session. Another contributing factor, apart from the Supreme Court decision, was the renewed surge in COVID cases.
More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday and U.S. deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day, the most since early June.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, a day after hitting a record closing high. The dollar continues to negatively correlate with stocks and risk appetite.
Analysts believed though that despite losses in the S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones Index .DJI, they are still well-supported on dips.
"The risk backdrop should remain more or less positive for the foreseeable future, given the global fiscal and monetary policy setting - though we do not exclude the risk of more volatility late in the summer or early fall as markets start to factor in the U.S. presidential election," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
In late morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 96.668 =USD, after earlier falling to a four-week low of 96.233.
The euro dropped 0.3% to $1.1296, not that far from a one-month high around $1.1371 it hit earlier in the day EUR=EBS even after German export data failed to meet analysts' expectations.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 107.255 yen JPY=EBS and was up 0.2% versus the Swiss franc CHF=EBS.
The Chinese yuan soared to a four-month high of 6.9808 in the offshore market and was last up 0.2% against the dollar at 6.9830CNH=EBS.
China's currency has been a star performer as investors shrug off diplomatic tension between Washington and Beijing to focus on China's improving economy and its attractive technology sector.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:00AM (1500 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1292
$1.1329
-0.33%
+0.73%
+1.1370
+1.1291
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
107.2700
107.2500
+0.02%
-1.48%
+107.3900
+107.1100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
121.13
121.51
-0.31%
-0.67%
+121.9600
+121.1300
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9397
0.9381
+0.17%
-2.90%
+0.9399
+0.9363
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2616
1.2609
+0.06%
-4.85%
+1.2669
+1.2602
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3568
1.3510
+0.43%
+4.48%
+1.3576
+1.3491
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.6962
0.6982
-0.29%
-0.84%
+0.7000
+0.6956
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0613
1.0630
-0.16%
-2.20%
+1.0647
+1.0613
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8950
0.8982
-0.36%
+5.87%
+0.9000
+0.8947
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6562
0.6574
-0.18%
-2.58%
+0.6600
+0.6562
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.4324
9.3754
+0.61%
+7.45%
+9.4425
+9.3432
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.6530
10.6310
+0.21%
+8.30%
+10.6675
+10.6084
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
9.2097
9.1726
+0.06%
-1.47%
+9.2147
+9.1481
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.4046
10.3988
+0.06%
-0.62%
+10.4150
+10.3762
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
