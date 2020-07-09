Dollar rises from four-week low as U.S. stocks end mixed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed from a four-week low on Thursday, as a decline in U.S. stocks enhanced the currency's safe-haven appeal for investors following a surge in new coronavirus cases and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's financial records.

The euro fell from a one-month high versus the dollar, while commodity currencies, which tend to rise when risk appetite increases, also slid against the greenback.

The dollar rally coincided with the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that a New York prosecutor can obtain Trump's financial records, analysts said. But it did prevent, for now, the Democratic-led House of Representatives from obtaining the same records.

"The dollar over the last few weeks has been trading on risk-taking levels and taken on its role as a safe haven," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Florida.

"The Supreme Court ruling had a big impact on everything: the dollar rose, (Treasury) yields fell, and stocks got slammed. It puts some risk on Trump right now that something bad may come out," he added.

Earlier in the global session, the dollar struggled, with the Chinese yuan climbing to a four-month peak, as investors increased positions in Chinese stocks on growing signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Market sentiment turned, however, during the U.S. session. Another contributing factor, apart from the Supreme Court decision, was the renewed surge in COVID cases.

More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday, the greatest single-day tally of cases by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China. U.S. deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting another record closing high. The dollar continues to move inversely to stocks and risk appetite.

Analysts believed though that despite losses in the S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow Jones index .DJI, stocks should remain well-supported on dips.

"The risk backdrop should remain more or less positive for the foreseeable future, given the global fiscal and monetary policy setting," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

In late afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.4% to 96.816 =USD, after falling to a four-week low of 96.233.

The euro dropped 0.4% to $1.1279, sliding after hitting a one-month high around $1.1371 hit earlier in the day EUR=EBS even after German export data failed to meet analysts' expectations.

The Chinese yuan soared to a four-month high of 6.9808 in the offshore market and was last little changed against the dollar at 6.9968 CNH=EBS.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 107.20 yen JPY=EBS and was up 0.3% versus the Swiss franc at 0.9405 franc CHF=EBS.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:13PM (2013 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1279

$1.1329

-0.44%

+0.62%

+1.1370

+1.1281

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.1900

107.2500

-0.06%

-1.53%

+107.3900

+107.1100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.91

121.51

-0.49%

-0.85%

+121.9600

+120.9200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9407

0.9381

+0.28%

-2.80%

+0.9407

+0.9363

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2604

1.2609

-0.04%

-4.94%

+1.2669

+1.2601

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3587

1.3510

+0.57%

+4.63%

+1.3594

+1.3491

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6959

0.6982

-0.33%

-0.88%

+0.7000

+0.6951

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0611

1.0630

-0.18%

-2.22%

+1.0647

+1.0611

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8949

0.8982

-0.37%

+5.86%

+0.9000

+0.8947

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6563

0.6574

-0.17%

-2.57%

+0.6600

+0.6553

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4659

9.3754

+0.97%

+7.83%

+9.4693

+9.3432

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6813

10.6310

+0.47%

+8.55%

+10.6934

+10.6084

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2357

9.1726

+0.21%

-1.20%

+9.2365

+9.1481

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4205

10.3988

+0.21%

-0.47%

+10.4268

+10.3762

Yuan strengthenshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2W1vYzF

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

