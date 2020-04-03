Dollar rises again on safe-haven bids; shrugs off poor U.S. jobs number
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar resumed its climb against major currencies on Friday as investors took refuge in safety bids amid worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
"As we see poor data coming in from Europe, UK, Italy, if you're trying to be rushing anywhere, it would be U.S. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar as a safe haven," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading at Tempus Inc in Washington.
The dollar largely shrugged off the U.S. non-farm payrolls report that showed massive job losses of 701,000 last month, compared with expectations of 100,000 lost employment.
March's job contraction abruptly ended historic 113 straight months of employment growth. The Labor Department also February's number to 275,000 job gains. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 3.5% the previous month.
"Today's jobs number and yesterday's jobless claims report paint a picture of how bad things can actually be," Doyle said. "But we're expecting things to be very poor, which is why you're seeing limited reaction in the currency market so far."
U.S. initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 6.65 million in the latest week from an unrevised 3.3 million the previous week. The figures far exceeded the median estimate of 3.50 million in a Reuters survey of economists.
In mid-morning trading, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.6% at 100.78 =USD. The index was is on course for a near 2.5% gain over the week, having whipsawed last month from highs on a scramble for cash before slumping as the U.S. Federal Reserve flooded the market with liquidity.
The Japanese yen, Swiss franc, euro, sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars all also lost ground as the dollar strengthened across the board. JPY=EBS, CHF=EBS, GBP=D3, AUD=D3, NZD=D3.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:08AM (1308 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.0782
$1.0856
-0.68%
-3.82%
+1.0864
+1.0776
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
108.5700
107.9000
+0.62%
-0.27%
+108.6700
+107.8100
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
117.07
117.13
-0.05%
-4.00%
+117.3800
+116.7400
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9783
0.9736
+0.48%
+1.08%
+0.9795
+0.9729
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.2249
1.2392
-1.15%
-7.62%
+1.2410
+1.2244
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.4132
1.4131
+0.01%
+8.82%
+1.4224
+1.4116
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.5997
0.6059
-1.02%
-14.57%
+0.6075
+0.5981
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0551
1.0566
-0.14%
-2.77%
+1.0577
+1.0544
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8800
0.8754
+0.53%
+4.09%
+0.8808
+0.8742
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.5856
0.5916
-1.01%
-13.06%
+0.5922
+0.5844
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
10.4421
10.3582
+0.81%
+18.98%
+10.4619
+10.3830
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
11.2623
11.2798
-0.16%
+14.48%
+11.3347
+11.2306
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
10.1752
10.0744
-0.06%
+8.86%
+10.1799
+10.0928
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.9702
10.9769
-0.06%
+4.79%
+10.9810
+10.9250
