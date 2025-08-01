Dollar Retreats as Weak US Economic Reports Boost Fed Rate Cut Chances

The dollar index (DXY00) today retreated from a 2-month high and is down by -1.11%. The dollar tumbled today after the Jul payroll report showed the US labor market cooled more than expected, bolstering speculation the Fed may cut interest rates as soon as next month. Losses in the dollar accelerated after the Jul ISM manufacturing index contracted by the most in 9 months. The chance of a Fed rate cut at the September FOMC meeting rose to 86% from 40% before today's payroll and ISM reports were released.

The dollar initially rallied to a 2-month high today on an increase in safe-haven demand after world equity markets tumbled on concern that President Trump's tariff policies would derail the global economy. Today's weakness in stocks has also boosted some liquidity demand for the dollar.

Join 200K+ Subscribers:

US Jul nonfarm payrolls rose by +73,000, weaker than expectations of +104,000, and Jun nonfarm payrolls were revised downward to +14,000 from the previously reported +147,000. The Jul unemployment rate rose +0.1 to 4.2%, right on expectations.

US Jul average hourly earnings rose +3.9% y/y, stronger than expectations of +3.8% y/y.

The US Jul ISM manufacturing index unexpectedly fell -1.0 to 48.0, weaker than expectations of an increase to 49.5 and the steepest pace of contraction in 9 months.

US Jun construction spending unexpectedly fell -0.4% m/m, weaker than expectations of no change.

The University of Michigan US Jul consumer sentiment index was revised lower to 61.7 from 61.8, weaker than expectations of an upward revision to 62.0.

In the latest tariff news, President Trump late Thursday raised tariffs on some Canadian goods to 35%, and announced a 10% global minimum and 15% or higher tariffs for countries with trade surpluses with the US, effective after midnight on August 7.

Federal funds futures prices are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 86% at the September 16-17 FOMC meeting and 65% at the following meeting on October 28-29.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) recovered from a 1.5-month low today and is up sharply by +1.35%. The euro surged today after the dollar sank on the weaker-than-expected US July payroll report. The euro also garnered support from today's Eurozone economic news that showed the Eurozone Jul CPI rose more than expected, a hawkish factor for ECB policy.

The euro initially moved lower today on growth concerns in the Eurozone after President Trump announced a 10% global minimum and 15% or higher tariffs for countries with trade surpluses with the US. Also, today's downward revision to the German Jul S&P manufacturing PMI was bearish for the euro.

Eurozone Jul CPI rose +2.0% y/y, stronger than expectations of +1.9% y/y. Jul core CPI rose +2.3% y/y, right on expectations.

The German Jul S&P manufacturing PMI was revised downward by -0.1 to 49.1 from the previously reported 49.2.

Swaps are pricing in an 18% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the September 11 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is sharply lower by -1.74%. The yen recovered from a 4-month low against the dollar today and rallied sharply after Japan's Finance Minister voiced concerns about the weak yen. Also, short covering emerged in the yen on an increase in safe-haven demand after global equity markets tumbled on President Trump's tariff plans. Gains in the yen accelerated today after T-note yields dropped on the weaker-than-expected US July payroll report.

The Japan Jul S&P manufacturing PMI was revised upward by +0.1 to 48.9 from the previously reported 49.8.

Japanese Finance Minister Kato said the Japanese government is "deeply concerned" about movements in the foreign exchange market, including those driven by speculation.

August gold (GCQ25) today is up +60.80 (+1.85%), and September silver (SIU25) is up +0.413 (+1.22%). Precious metals rallied sharply today after the dollar tumbled on the weaker-than-expected US July payroll and July ISM manufacturing reports. Precious metals also garnered support as a store of value as the weak US economic reports boosted the chance for a Fed interest rate cut at the September FOMC meeting to 86% from 40% before the report. In addition, precious metals are climbing due to an increase in safe-haven demand after President Trump announced new tariff rates, which could weaken the global economy. Precious metals continue to receive safe-haven support from geopolitical risks, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.