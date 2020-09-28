Dollar retreats from two-month high as stocks rally

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The dollar pulled back from a two-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday as equities rallied after four straight weeks of declines ahead of a slew of economic data and political developments in the United States.

A rebound in U.S. stocks at the end of last week helped slow the climb of the dollar, considered a safe haven, but signs of a slowdown in the nascent recovery from the pandemic and political uncertainties have kept investors on the defensive.

Major indexes on Wall Street were up more than 1% as stocks bounced after four straight weeks of declines. On Sunday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thought a deal could be reached with the White House on a fresh coronavirus relief package as talks continued.

"Unless the labor market has a really terrible number this week, if it is steady we might not get stimulus until after the election so I don’t think anyone is holding their breath on that right now," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"If the stocks are rising, in this current time you can’t have a stronger dollar and that is going to continue to be the case but you are going to see choppy trade this week."

The dollar index slipped as low as 94.155 =USD and last fell 0.36%, on pace for its biggest daily percentage drop in a month. The greenback reached a two-month high of 94.745 last week and posted its biggest weekly rise since early April. Against the yen, the dollar was more subdued at 105.45 yen JPY=.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2884, up 1.16% on hopes Britain could secure a Brexit trade deal with the EU.

The euro EUR= gained 0.34% to $1.1669 after dropping to $1.16125 on Friday, its lowest in two months.

Friday's data on U.S. currency futures positions also suggested the dollar had room to rise further, with speculators holding a big net short position in the currency which they could move to cover if the dollar moves higher.

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's broad measure of dollar positioning showed speculators' net short position rose to $33.989 billion last week NETUSDALL=, up from $31.524 billion the week before and near its highest in almost a decade.

The flip side of that was a large net long position in the euro, which inched up last week to $27.922 billion EURNETUSD=.

Investor attention may now turn to the first U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, worries abound that the economic recovery is stalling as many stimulus programs have expired, curbing consumer spending.

This week will bring more data on the health of the world's biggest economy, including consumer confidence on Tuesday, a manufacturing survey and consumer data on Thursday, and jobs figures on Friday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:16AM (1416 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1669

$1.1630

+0.34%

+4.09%

+1.1678

+1.1616

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.4500

105.6000

-0.14%

-3.13%

+105.6800

+105.2700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.06

122.76

+0.24%

+0.93%

+123.1500

+122.4000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9275

0.9284

-0.10%

-4.16%

+0.9295

+0.9256

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2884

1.2736

+1.16%

+0.00%

+1.2925

+1.2747

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3361

1.3384

-0.17%

+0.00%

+1.3403

+1.3361

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7069

0.7027

+0.60%

+0.00%

+0.7074

+0.7009

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0825

1.0801

+0.22%

-0.26%

+1.0826

+1.0789

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9055

0.9123

-0.75%

+7.13%

+0.9124

+0.9027

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6558

0.6542

+0.24%

-2.64%

+0.6567

+0.6530

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4693

9.5720

-1.07%

+7.87%

+9.5899

+9.4575

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.0530

11.1346

-0.73%

+12.35%

+11.1556

+11.0419

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.0477

9.1281

-0.48%

-3.21%

+9.1429

+9.0448

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5588

10.6096

-0.48%

+0.87%

+10.6295

+10.5560

Dollar hovers near 2-month highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3i6yOvv

Dollar shorts near 9-year highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cCMJIx

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.