Dollar recedes from four-month highs as risk appetite improves

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from a four-month high against the euro on Tuesday as risk appetite improved, following a weeklong rally as investors chased higher returns in the United States.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after China's foremost medical adviser on the coronavirus outbreak said the epidemic may peak this month. .N

The death toll in mainland China from the outbreak climbed past 1,000 on Tuesday, but the number of new confirmed cases fell.

"There’s been a bit of a disjoint with the way the equity market has been trading in the last couple of sessions and the way the FX markets have been moving, and I think to some degree we’re seeing a bit of catchup on the FX side of things," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

Concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus have added a safety bid for the greenback in recent sessions, while economic data has boosted the view that the U.S. economic outlook is stronger than the euro zone's.

The dollar has also gained as low volatility across most of the foreign exchange market has encouraged investors to seek out carry trades, where they borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the euro and the franc and invest in dollars or other high-yielding currencies.

“One of the big prevailing narratives right now is for the carry trade,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. “As volatility seems to be nonexistent in the FX market, a lot of people are piling into this short euro, long higher beta, higher interest rate currencies.”

The euro EUR= fell as low as $1.0892 on Tuesday, the lowest since Oct. 1, before bouncing back to $1.0921.

Comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday affirmed the view that the U.S. central bank is unlikely to change interest rates in the near term.

With risks like trade policy uncertainty receding and global growth stabilizing, Powell signaled he saw no reason to adjust U.S. interest rates, unless new developments cause a "material reassessment" to the current outlook.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1508 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0921

$1.0909

+0.11%

-2.58%

+1.0923

+1.0892

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

109.8300

109.7400

+0.08%

+0.89%

+109.9400

+109.7500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

119.95

119.76

+0.16%

-1.64%

+120.0000

+119.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9774

0.9770

+0.04%

+0.98%

+0.9787

+0.9766

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2960

1.2913

+0.36%

-2.26%

+1.2968

+1.2896

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3281

1.3315

-0.26%

+2.27%

+1.3320

+1.3281

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6732

0.6686

+0.69%

-4.12%

+0.6735

+0.6682

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0675

1.0662

+0.12%

-1.63%

+1.0679

+1.0657

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8424

0.8447

-0.27%

-0.35%

+0.8458

+0.8421

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6415

0.6383

+0.50%

-4.77%

+0.6416

+0.6380

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2361

9.2884

-0.56%

+5.21%

+9.2917

+9.2370

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0893

10.1348

-0.45%

+2.56%

+10.1379

+10.0830

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6287

9.6574

-0.21%

+3.01%

+9.6736

+9.6298

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5167

10.5387

-0.21%

+0.45%

+10.5505

+10.5176

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)

((Karen.Brettell@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6274; Reuters Messaging: karen.brettell.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.