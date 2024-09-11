Dollar Rebounds With T-Note Yields on Sticky US Core CPI

The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.05%. The dollar today recovered from early losses and climbed to a 1-week high after the as-expected US Aug CPI report diminished the chances of a 50 bp rate cut by the Fed at next week’s FOMC meeting, a supportive factor for the dollar. Also, the weakness in stocks today has sparked some liquidity demand for the dollar.

The dollar today initially moved lower after the 10-year T-note yield fell to a 15-month low and after hawkish comments from BOJ member Nakagawa pushed the yen up to an 8-month high against the dollar.

US Aug CPI eased to +2.5% y/y from +2.9% y/y in July, right on expectations and the smallest increase in 3-1/2 years. Aug CPI ex-food and energy was unchanged from July at +3.2% y/y, right on expectations.

The markets are discounting the chances at 100% for a -25 bp rate cut at the Sep 17-18 FOMC meeting and at 17% for a -50 bp rate cut at that meeting.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.10% and posted a 3-1/2 week low. Today’s rally in the dollar index to a 1-week high is weighing on the euro. The euro is also under pressure on expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates by 25 bp at Thursday’s policy meeting and express a dovish bias moving forward.

Swaps are discounting the chances of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 100% for the September 12 meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is down by -0.74%. The yen rallied to an 8-month high against the dollar based on hawkish comments from BOJ Board member Nakagawa, who said the BOJ will continue to raise interest rates provided the economy performs in line with their projections. The yen fell back from its best levels after T-notes yields jumped on the release of the US Aug CPI report.

BOJ Board member Nakagawa said, "The current level of real rates is extremely low, and I think that the degree of monetary easing will be adjusted if the outlook for Japan's economy and inflation is realized."

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a +10 bp rate hike by the BOJ at 0% for the September 20 meeting and at +11% for the October 30-31 meeting.

December gold (GCZ24) today is down -10.40 (-0.41%), and December silver (SIZ24) is down -0.054 (-0.22%). Precious metals today are mixed. Today’s rally in the dollar index to a 1-week high is bearish for metals. Also, higher T-note yields today are negative for precious metals. Gold prices also fell after today’s as-expected US Aug CPI report dampened expectations for a 50 bp rate cut by the Fed at next week’s FOMC meeting. In addition, hawkish comments today from BOJ Board member Nakagawa undercut gold when she said the BOJ will continue to raise interest rates if the economy performs as expected.

Expectations for the ECB to cut interest rates by -25 bp at Thursday’s policy meeting are bullish for precious metals. Also, today’s stock weakness has boosted some safe-haven demand for precious metals.

