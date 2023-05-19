Dollar rally, RBI foil bullish bets on Indian rupee in offshore market

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Offshore bets on a rally on the Indian rupee are being stymied by the dollar's broad move upwards and the Reserve Bank of India's focus on shoring up its foreign exchange reserves.

Counting on India's improving current account dynamics and the rupee's low volatility, offshore participants had built long positions on the rupee, said a portfolio fund manager at an Asia-focussed hedge fund.

The size of the long rupee positions, versus the dollar as well as other Asian peers, was "quite significant", the fund manager, who declined to be named due to his firm's internal policies.

"Now, on the back of the recent broad dollar up move and the RBI buying dollars at below 82 levels (on USD/INR), outright long rupee and crosses positions are being reconsidered," he said.

The rupee had managed to climb to near 81.60 to the dollar in late April. The RBI likely used this rally to shore up its reserves, consistently purchasing dollars from 81.60 to 81.80, according to traders.

That helped lift India's forex reserves to an 11-month high of $596 billion in the week through May 5, RBI data showed.

The rupee dropped to 82.7925 on Friday, its lowest since mid-March, and is down 0.7% this week.

The price action "is consistent" with long positions on the rupee being stopped out, said Galvin Chia, a Singapore-based emerging markets strategist at Natwest Markets.

"Having said that, I do not see the rupee's decline posing any major challenges for the RBI," he said. "If the dollar uptrend continues, the RBI will likely come in to protect the rupee."

The dollar index =USD has jumped 2.2% over the last two weeks, helped by higher U.S. yields. The 2-year U.S. yield is up 30 basis points from the lows seen since U.S. April inflation data was released on May 10.

Treasury yields have gained due to resilient U.S. economic data, optimism over an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.