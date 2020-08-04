Dollar rally fizzles as investors eye stimulus talks in Washington
By Caroline Valetkevitch and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower in choppy trade against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, choking off a recent rally fueled by dollar bears taking profits on short positions, while investors watched talks in Washington on the next round of coronavirus relief.
After its biggest monthly decline in a decade in July, the greenback started August on a firmer note as some investors trimmed short positions.
But the immediate outlook for the dollar remains tied partly to relief aid talks in Washington and the economic impact of new virus cases in the United States.
The White House and Democratic congressional leaders have reported some progress in discussions over a fifth major coronavirus aid bill, but they remain apart on a range of issues.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD, which measures the greenback's strength against six major currencies, was 0.16% lower after rising 0.6% over the previous two sessions.
"While a consolidation or a modest corrective rebound was inevitable after the sharp fall last month, market sentiment towards the dollar remains negative due to dominating concerns about the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and its devastating impact on the economy," Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets FX Strategist at Rabobank, said in a note.
Despite a slowdown in new U.S. virus cases and encouraging factory data, investors remained concerned about the U.S. economy. The next big U.S. data points will be weekly jobless claims and the July U.S. employment report this week, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The Aussie dollar AUD=D3 was up 0.44% after the Australian central bank held policy steady.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:59PM (1859 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Euro/Dollar
EUR=
$1.1780
$1.1761
+0.16%
+0.00%
+1.1806
+1.1722
Dollar/Yen
JPY=
105.7700
105.9400
-0.16%
+0.00%
+106.1900
+105.7200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
124.61
124.61
+0.00%
+0.00%
+125.0100
+124.2700
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=
0.9145
0.9177
-0.35%
+0.00%
+0.9191
+0.9142
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=
1.3054
1.3072
-0.14%
+0.00%
+1.3107
+1.2982
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=
1.3347
1.3389
-0.31%
+0.00%
+1.3420
+1.3346
Australian/Dollar
AUD=
0.7152
0.7123
+0.44%
+0.00%
+0.7158
+0.7106
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.0774
1.0793
-0.18%
+0.00%
+1.0810
+1.0740
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.9024
0.8994
+0.33%
+0.00%
+0.9040
+0.8991
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=
0.6608
0.6610
-0.03%
+0.00%
+0.6624
+0.6590
Dollar/Norway
NOK=
9.1076
9.1306
-0.25%
+0.00%
+9.1671
+9.0887
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.7316
10.7410
-0.09%
+0.00%
+10.7700
+10.7128
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7400
8.7394
+0.10%
+0.00%
+8.7850
+8.7184
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2971
10.2867
+0.10%
+0.00%
+10.3044
+10.2744
GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Iain Withers in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis, Gareth Jones, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
