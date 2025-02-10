Dollar Rallies on Higher Bond Yields and US Tariff Threats

The dollar index (DXY00) Friday rose by +0.31%. The dollar rose Friday with T-note yields after the hawkish US Jan payroll report reduced the chances to 10% from 16% for a Fed rate cut at next month’s FOMC meeting. Despite Jan nonfarm payrolls climbing less than expected, Dec payrolls were revised higher, and the Jan unemployment rate fell to an 8-month low, while Jan average hourly earnings rose more than expected, hawkish factors for Fed policy. The dollar also garnered support on Thursday night’s comments from Dallas Fed President Logan, who said she’s skeptical about additional Fed interest rate cuts.

The dollar raced to its high Friday afternoon when a Reuters report said President Trump is considering reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners next week without specifying the nations involved.

Gains in the dollar were limited Friday after the University of Michigan US Feb consumer sentiment index unexpectedly fell to a 7-month low. Another negative for the dollar was Friday’s comments from Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari, who said falling inflation would allow the Fed to continue cutting rates “modestly.”

US Jan nonfarm payrolls rose +143,000, weaker than expectations of +175,000, but Dec was revised upward to +307,000 from the previously reported +256,000. The Jan unemployment rate unexpectedly fell -0.1 to an 8-month low of 4.0%, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of no change at 4.1%.

US Jan average hourly earnings rose +0.5% m/m and +4.1% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.3% m/m and +3.8% y/y.

The University of Michigan US Feb consumer sentiment index unexpectedly fell -3.3 to a 7-month low of 67.8, weaker than expectations of an increase to 71.8.

The University of Michigan US Feb 1-year inflation expectations unexpectedly jumped to a 15-month high of 4.3% versus expectations of no change at 3.3%. Also, the Feb 5-10 inflation expectations unexpectedly increased to a 16-year high of 3.3%, stronger than expectations of no change at 3.2%.

US Dec consumer credit surged a record +$40.847 billion, stronger than expectations of +$15.45 billion.

Thursday evening, Dallas Fed President Logan said interest rates may already be near a neutral level, potentially obviating the need for further Fed rate cuts even if inflation continues to cool.

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said he expects inflation will continue to cool toward the Fed’s 2% target, allowing policymakers to lower interest rates “modestly” by the end of the year.

The markets are discounting the chances at 10% for a -25 bp rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on March 18-19.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) Friday fell by -0.47%. Friday’s US Jan payroll report strengthened the dollar and weighed on the euro. Also, Friday’s news that showed German Dec industrial production fell by the most in 5 months is bearish for the euro. The euro maintained moderate losses after ECB Governing Council member Vujcic said three ECB interest rate cuts this year are “not unreasonable.” German trade news for December was better than expected and supportive of the euro.

German Dec industrial production fell -2.4% m/m, weaker than expectations of -0.7% m/m and the biggest decline in 5 months.

German trade news was better than expected as Dec exports unexpectedly rose +2.9% m/m, stronger than expectations of a -0.5% m/m decline and the biggest increase in 11 months. Also, Dec imports rose +2.1% m/m, stronger than expectations of +1.9% m/m and the biggest increase in 5 months.

ECB Governing Council member Vujcic said the ECB expects inflation, including services, to come down and market bets on three ECB interest rate cuts this year are “not unreasonable.”

Swaps are discounting the chances at 100% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the March 6 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) Friday fell by -0.03%. The yen climbed to a 1-3/4 month high against the dollar on Friday. Better-than-expected Japanese economic news boosted the yen after Japan’s Dec household spending rose by the most in over two years, and the Dec leading Index CI rose more than expected.

Also, the strength of Japanese government bond yields strengthened the yen’s interest rate differentials after the 10-year JGB bond yield rose to a 13-year high on Friday at 1.307%. However, when the US Jan payroll report lifted the dollar, the yen gave up most of its gains. Also, higher T-note yields Friday weighed on the yen.

Japan Dec household spending rose +2.7% y/y, stronger than expectations of +0.5% y/y and the largest increase in over 2 years.

The Japan Dec leading index CI rose +1.1 to 108.9, stronger than expectations of 108.3.

April gold (GCJ25) Friday closed up +10.90 (+0.38%), and March silver (SIH25) closed down -0.183 (-0.56%). Precious metals settled mixed on Friday, with April gold posting a contract high and nearest-futures (G25) gold posting an all-time high of $2,889.50 an ounce. Friday’s dovish central bank comments boosted demand for precious metals as a store of value when ECB Governing Council member Vujcic said market bets on three ECB interest rate cuts this year are “not unreasonable.” Also, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said falling inflation will allow the Fed to continue cutting rates “modestly.” Gold prices raced to their highs Friday after the University of Michigan US Feb inflation expectations unexpectedly rose, which boosted demand for gold as an inflation hedge.

Safe-haven demand for precious metals remains firm due to US-China trade tensions after China retaliated to US tariffs on its goods by imposing tariffs on US goods. Silver prices have carryover support from Friday’s rally in copper prices to a 4-month high on concern that copper will be included in potential import tariffs threatened by President Trump.

Precious metals fell from their best levels Friday, with silver falling into negative territory as the dollar rallied and T-note yields climbed. Also, today’s US January payroll report showed that the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to an 8-month low, and average hourly earnings rose more than expected, which is hawkish for Fed policy and bearish for precious metals. A negative factor for silver was Friday’s report that showed German Dec industrial production fell by the most in 5 months, a negative factor for industrial metals demand.

