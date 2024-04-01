Dollar Rallies as Bond Yields Jump on US Manufacturing Strength

The dollar index (DXY00) this morning is up by +0.41% at a 1-1/2 month high. The dollar is climbing today on last Friday’s stronger-than-expected report on US Feb personal spending. Also, comments last Friday from Fed Chair Powell were supportive of the dollar when he said the Fed is in “no hurry” to cut interest rates. The dollar extended its gains on this morning’s stronger-than-expected Mar ISM manufacturing index, which was hawkish for Fed policy.

Last Friday’s US Feb personal spending report rose +0.8% m/m, stronger than expectations of +0.5% m/m and the largest increase in 13 months. Feb personal income rose +0.3% m/m, weaker than expectations of +0.4% m/m.

Last Friday’s US Feb PCE core deflator report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, eased to +2.8% y/y from +2.9% y/y in Jan, right on expectations and the smallest increase in nearly three years.

Last Friday, Fed Chair Powell said, "The fact that the US economy is growing at such a solid pace, the fact that the labor market is still, very, very strong, gives us the chance to just be a little more confident about inflation coming down before we take the important step of cutting rates."

The US Mar ISM manufacturing index rose +2.5 to 50.3, stronger than expectations of 48.3 and the highest level in 1-1/2 years. The Mar ISM prices paid sub-index rose +3.3 to a 1-1/2 year high of 55.8, stronger than expectations of 53.0.

US Feb construction spending unexpectedly fell -0.3% m/m versus expectations of a +0.7% m/m increase.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 9% for the next FOMC meeting on April 30-May 1 and 64% for the following meeting on June 11-12.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) fell to a 6-week low and is down by -0.42%. Strength in the dollar today is weighing on the euro. Trading activity in the euro may be muted today, with markets in the Eurozone closed for the Easter Monday holiday.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at 10% for its next meeting on April 11 and 97% for the following meeting on June 6.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) this morning is up by +0.24%. The yen today is moving lower as higher T-note yields weigh on the yen. However, losses in the yen are limited by the stronger-than-expected Q1 Tankan large manufacturing business conditions index. The yen also garnered support on speculation that Japanese authorities may be close to intervening in currency markets to support the yen after Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki reiterated today that the Japanese government will take appropriate measures against any excessive currency moves.

The Japan Q1 Tankan large manufacturing business conditions index fell to 11 from 12 in Q4, stronger than expectations of 10.

Swaps are pricing in the chances for a +10 bp rate increase by the BOJ at 0% for the April 26 meeting and 15% for the following meeting on June 14.

June gold (GCM4) this morning is up +18.6 (+0.83%), and May silver (SIK24) is up +0.064 (+0.26%). Precious metals are moderately higher, with June gold at a contract high and nearest-futures April gold posting an all-time high. Also, silver prices rose to a 1-week high. Precious metals are climbing today on last Friday’s dovish US Feb core PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which showed the smallest increase in nearly three years. Silver garnered support after the US Mar ISM manufacturing index expanded by the most in 1-1/2 years, and the Caixin Mar manufacturing PMI expanded by the most in 13 months, positive factors for industrial metals demand.

Precious metals fell back from their best levels today after the dollar index rallied to a 1-1/2 month high. Also, today’s rally in the S&P 500 to a new record high reduces safe-haven demand for precious metals. In addition, higher T-note yields are negative for gold prices after the 10-year T-note yield today climbed to a 1-1/2 week high.

